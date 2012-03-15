FRANKFURT, March 15 Deutsche Lufthansa
will inject as much as 140 million euros ($182
million) of fresh equity capital into Austrian Airlines as it
seeks to restructure the loss-making unit, the group's chief
executive said.
"The situation is critical," Christoph Franz said at
Lufthansa's annual results press conference on Thursday.
He also said Austrian Airlines would sell its 11 aircraft
from the Boeing 737 family and instead lease seven planes from
the A320 family.
Austrian Airlines posted a 2011 operating loss of 62 million
euros, compared with a year-earlier loss of 66 million, due to
the impact of unrest in the Middle East, the Fukushima disaster
in Japan, soaring fuel prices and the European debt crisis.
Lufthansa said the unit's profit should improve this year.
"From the current perspective, the goal of reaching
break-even does not seem feasible, however, particularly given
the direction of fuel expenses," Lufthansa Chief Financial
Officer Stephan Gemkow said.
($1 = 0.7677 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)