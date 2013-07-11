(Corrects to clarify that bookings comment referred to Italy, not group)

MILAN, July 11 Bookings for Lufthansa's flights during the key summer season to and from Italy are above last year's, a board member for the German airline said on Thursday.

Carsten Spohr also said that a recent wage settlement at Lufthansa's budget carrier Germanwings will result in cost increases for the entire group of less than 1 percent over the period of the agreement.

"The 5 percent increase over three years will be less than a 1 percent increase of total costs for the group," he told journalists at a briefing in Milan. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)