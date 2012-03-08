Deere revenue rises 1.8 pct
Feb 17 U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co reported a 1.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, partly helped by stronger pricing.
BERLIN, March 8 German flagship carrier Deutsche Lufthansa expects business class bookings to remain stable this year, a board member of its passenger airline business said.
"We know that the euro crisis and factors of economic instability have arrived in the real economy. But overall the current booking figures show that demand for business travel is relatively stable," Jens Bischof told journalists at ITB Berlin, the world's biggest travel fair. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
RIYADH, Feb 17 A Saudi train derailed near the eastern city of Dammam on Friday, injuring 18 people, after flooding from heavy rains caused the rail line to erode, the Saudi Railways Organization said in a statement.
