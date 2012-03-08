BERLIN, March 8 German flagship carrier Deutsche Lufthansa expects business class bookings to remain stable this year, a board member of its passenger airline business said.

"We know that the euro crisis and factors of economic instability have arrived in the real economy. But overall the current booking figures show that demand for business travel is relatively stable," Jens Bischof told journalists at ITB Berlin, the world's biggest travel fair. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)