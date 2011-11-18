UPDATE 1-EXCLUSIVE-EU sharpens competition tools to face Gulf carrier challenge
FRANKFURT Nov 18 Lufthansa Cargo , the freight arm of Germany's largest airline, is putting on hold plans to invest around 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion) in Frankfurt as a result of a night-flight ban there.
"Lufthansa still wants to invest, but the size is dependent on the night flight regulations," a spokesman told Reuters on Friday. The group had planned to invest in a new logistics centre, as well as a new administration building.
A court in Hesse banned flights at Germany's largest airport between 2300 and 0500 CET from the end of October following an appeal by residents over the noise.
The ban affects mostly cargo flights, and Lufthansa Cargo has in response announced plans to station a freight plane in Cologne, and shift goods there via road for onward transportation. ($1 = 0.740 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Erica Billingham)
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top of the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric in new capacity installed last year, although slower demand growth and doubts over political support could threaten its position.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 German industrial group Siemens is considering listing its $15 billion healthcare business in the United States to take advantage of company valuations that are higher than in Europe, its chief executive told a German newspaper.