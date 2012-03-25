FRANKFURT, March 25 The air freight arm of
Germany's Lufthansa may give up on its freighter fleet
should a recently imposed ban on night flights at Frankfurt
airport be confirmed by a court in Leipzig on April 4, the
unit's chief executive told a German magazine.
The current solution of scheduling take-offs and landings
only before 2200 CET and after 0500 CET was "just a stopgap. It
costs money and does not pay," Karl Ulrich Garnadt told Focus,
according to an excerpt of an article to be published on Monday.
If necessary Lufthansa Cargo may have to part ways with its
freighter fleet in the long-term, consisting of 18 McDonell
Douglas MD 11 planes, Focus quoted Garnadt as saying.
The magazine said around half of Lufthansa Cargo's freight
is transported via passenger planes.
Previously, Garnadt said the night flight ban at Frankfurt,
imposed in October, would hurt earnings by around 40 million
euros ($53 million) a year and sales by over 100 million euros
if it were made permanent.
Lufthansa Cargo made an operating profit of 249 million
euros in 2011, but said it would be unable to replicate this in
2012 due to overcapacity, a weak Chinese market and the night
flight ban at its Frankfurt hub.
($1 = 0.7540 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)