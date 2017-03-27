FRANKFURT, March 27 Lufthansa and
Cathay Pacific will jointly sell tickets on some
routes, deepening a partnership that already sees the two
cooperate on freight routes, the two carriers said on Monday.
Under the deal, Lufthansa will place its LH code on Cathay
Pacific flights from Hong Kong to destinations in Australia and
New Zealand, effective from April 26.
Lufthansa uses joint ventures in Asia, with All Nippon
Airways (ANA), Singapore Airways and Air China, to boost its
Asia network, but a code share deal is not as in-depth as those
partnerships.
(Reporting by Patricia Uhlig; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)