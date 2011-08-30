FRANKFURT Aug 30 Lufthansa will not be rushing in to pick up routes cut by smaller rival Air Berlin and is confident it will achieve its targets for 2011, Chief Executive Christoph Franz said.

"For 2011, I confirm we are aiming for a positive result above that of the previous year. We have four months of the year left, but I'm confident," Franz said at an event in Frankfurt on Monday evening.

He said that, while the Euro zone crisis had hit customers, Lufthansa was seeing good demand, with passenger numbers rising.

He added the airline was growing faster than the market thanks to improved capacity and productivity of its planes.

When asked whether Lufthansa would take on the routes cut by Air Berlin, Franz said there may well be gaps left in the market, but that not all routes would be interesting for Lufthansa in terms of making a profit.

"Everyone has to consider whether they're focused on earning money or on increasing competition. We forget sometimes that as an industry we have to earn money," he said.

Many airlines have cut back on their winter timetables this year in order to protect profits as fuel costs soar.

Franz said Lufthansa was looking at options for its loss-making units, but that there was not yet a concrete decision on plans for bmi or Austrian Airlines, which said last week it would miss its 2011 target of returning to a positive operating result.

He said the group was looking for strategic partners for its IT division Systems, but that no decision had yet been reached here either. Media reports have said that IBM and Tata have bid to take over the unit. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)