FRANKFURT Aug 30 Lufthansa will not
be rushing in to pick up routes cut by smaller rival Air Berlin
and is confident it will achieve its targets for 2011,
Chief Executive Christoph Franz said.
"For 2011, I confirm we are aiming for a positive result
above that of the previous year. We have four months of the year
left, but I'm confident," Franz said at an event in Frankfurt on
Monday evening.
He said that, while the Euro zone crisis had hit customers,
Lufthansa was seeing good demand, with passenger numbers rising.
He added the airline was growing faster than the market
thanks to improved capacity and productivity of its planes.
When asked whether Lufthansa would take on the routes cut by
Air Berlin, Franz said there may well be gaps left in the
market, but that not all routes would be interesting for
Lufthansa in terms of making a profit.
"Everyone has to consider whether they're focused on earning
money or on increasing competition. We forget sometimes that as
an industry we have to earn money," he said.
Many airlines have cut back on their winter timetables this
year in order to protect profits as fuel costs soar.
Franz said Lufthansa was looking at options for its
loss-making units, but that there was not yet a concrete
decision on plans for bmi or Austrian Airlines, which said last
week it would miss its 2011 target of returning to a positive
operating result.
He said the group was looking for strategic partners for its
IT division Systems, but that no decision had yet been reached
here either. Media reports have said that IBM and Tata
have bid to take over the unit.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)