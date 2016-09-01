(Corrects spelling of Lufthansa CEO's name in paragraphs 2, 6)
SHANGHAI, Sept 1 Germany's biggest airline
Lufthansa will finalise a planned joint venture with
Air China at a ceremony in Beijing later
this month, rounding off over two years of negotiations, a
person involved in the deal said.
Lufthansa chief executive Carsten Spohr will travel to the
Chinese capital for the Sept. 20 event with the country's
flagship carrier, said the source, who did not want to be
identified before the deal was formally announced.
The firm signed an agreement in principle in July 2014 to
work towards a joint venture allowing them to share revenue on
certain routes by selling tickets for each others' flights. Such
arrangements allow airlines to work together on routes and
pricing, while sidestepping foreign ownership rules that keep
them from merging.
Lufthansa declined to comment. An Air China spokeswoman did
not respond to requests for comment.
When it signed the accord in principle in July 2014 the
German carrier said it hoped that the deal would improve its
position in China, the world's fastest growing aviation market.
Spohr warned at the time that it could take until 2016
before the joint venture was fully up and running due to the
time needed for antitrust approval.
