BERLIN Nov 18 Lufthansa is planning further talks with union representatives to try to resolve the two-year dispute over retirement issues that continued this month with a week-long walkout by workers, Der Spiegel reported on Wednesday.

The German airline's Chief Executive Carsten Spohr wants to discuss questions on retirement with officials from cabin crew union Ufo, service-sector union Ver.di and pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit and keep the talks separate from all other sticking points, the magazine said on Thursday, without citing sources.

Spohr will comment on the matter at an internal employee event on Thursday, a Lufthansa spokesman said, declining to elaborate.

Lufthansa has held negotiations with various staff groups as it tries to reduce costs. Despite announcing at the end of October that it expected record profits in 2015, Spohr said the airline must cut costs now if it is to deal with increased competition from the likes of Ryanair and easyJet .

A major obstacle in the dispute over retirement benefits is that Lufthansa wants to introduce a cheaper early retirement and pension scheme for new employees rather than a single agreement for both current and future staff.

