* Dividend to be 10-25 pct of EBIT

* New policy to take effect from 2015 results

* Says shareholders won't be worse off

* Confirms 2014, 2015 targets (Adds detail on outlook, pilot negotiations)

FRANKFURT, Dec 10 German airline Lufthansa announced a new dividend policy on Wednesday, saying it would pay out between 10 and 25 percent of earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from next year.

Previously, it paid shareholders 30-40 percent of operating profit, but said earlier this year the basis for a payout would have to be changed after it altered the way in which it writes down the value of its planes over time.

In presentation slides, Lufthansa said the total amount paid out could still be around the same level as in previous years.

For 2013, it paid a dividend of 0.45 euros ($1) a share after having scrapped the payout for 2012.

EBIT is typically a higher number than operating profit because it includes income from subsidiaries, Lufthansa said, adding the new policy would kick in with its dividend for 2015.

Lufthansa finance chief Simone Menne said in October the dividend for 2014 might be limited because of falling interest rates and the costs associated with outsourcing part of its IT division.

Lufthansa also confirmed a forecast to make operating profit of around 1 billion euros in 2014, with 2015 to be clearly above that.

Lufthansa expects labour unrest to have wiped nearly 200 million euros off its 2014 operating profit following two more strikes last week by pilots over planned changes to an early retirement scheme.

Pilots' union VC earlier on Wednesday called on Lufthansa to enter mediation on all outstanding points of dispute, not just on the early retirement scheme, as had been offered by the airline.

Lufthansa said it would consider the proposal.

($1 = 0.8050 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)