FRANKFURT Oct 31 Deutsche Lufthansa said it would offer 7.5 percent less capacity at its cargo business this year, compared with previous plans for a 4.5 percent reduction, as demand remains depressed.

"Business remains subdued, with sales still down on last year. At the moment we are not expecting demand to pick up before the middle of 2013," Chief Financial Officer Simone Menne told reporters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach)