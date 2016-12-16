UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
FRANKFURT Dec 16 Lufthansa said on Friday it agreed with Etihad to jointly sell tickets for some routes, to tap into the Abu Dhabi-based carrier's strong network between Europe and Asia.
Under the codeshare agreement, the German airline will place its LH code on Etihad Airways' flights between Abu Dhabi and Frankfurt and services between Abu Dhabi and Munich.
Etihad will in turn put its EY code on Lufthansa's long-haul services between Frankfurt and Rio de Janeiro as well as Bogota.
Lufthansa also finalised a deal to lease 38 aircraft and crew from Air Berlin, the smaller German carrier that is part-owned by Etihad. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders