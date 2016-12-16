FRANKFURT Dec 16 Lufthansa and Etihad are
planning to extend a code-sharing agreement announced on Friday
to further routes, a company source familiar with the matter
said.
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad is keen to extend its route network
in Europe via code shares because of limited traffic rights
available to the United Arab Emirates, the source said.
Lufthansa declined to comment.
The two carriers earlier on Friday announced the German
airline will place its LH code on Etihad's flights between its
home base in Abu Dhabi and Frankfurt as well as on services
between Abu Dhabi and Munich.
Etihad will in turn put its EY code on Lufthansa's long-haul
services between Frankfurt and Rio de Janeiro as well as Bogota.
