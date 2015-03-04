BERLIN, March 4 Lufthansa's new
long-haul low-cost flights under the Eurowings banner will start
from October 25 to destinations such as the Caribbean, Dubai and
Thailand with one-way ticket prices from 99.99 euros ($111), the
German carrier said on Wednesday.
Lufthansa is expanding Eurowings, a small regional carrier,
to regain market share lost in European short-haul travel to
budget carriers such as Ryanair and easyJet.
The airline, which has focussed on business customers in the
past, is also testing long-haul routes to destinations that are
popular with tourists to try and capture a growing market for
leisure travellers.
Costs at Eurowings are around 40 percent below that of its
main Lufthansa brand, and are 20 percent below those of its
other budget brand, Germanwings.
