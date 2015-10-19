* CEO says Berlin is price sensitive market
BERLIN Oct 19 Lufthansa is interested
in operating low-cost long-haul flights from Berlin under its
Eurowings brand, the group's chief executive said on Monday, as
it seeks to win a bigger share of the budget travel market.
"Berlin could also be an interesting market ... At the
moment we are negotiating opportunities," Carsten Spohr said at
an event to mark 25 years since Lufthansa was allowed to restart
flights to Berlin with Germany's reunification in 1990.
He said that as the market in Berlin was particularly
price-sensitive the capital could be a good base for Eurowings
to operate out of in the future, although for the moment it was
concentrating on flights from Cologne.
Eurowings aims primarily to win back market share lost by
Lufthansa to European low-cost rivals Ryanair and
easyJet but will also operate two long-haul planes this
winter with leisure travellers in mind, flying direct flights to
Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Dubai, Bangkok and Phuket.
With Berlin's new international airport much delayed and its
two existing smaller airports operating at full capacity,
opening up new routes won't be easy but not impossible.
"If you have an interesting project, you'll always find a
space in Berlin," Spohr told reporters.
Karsten Muehlenfeld, chief executive of Berlin's airports
operator, said at the same event that the city's airports did
have a couple of runway slots free and that long-haul flights
were the preferred option for the slots.
Asked about Ryanair's recent suggestion that Europe's main
scheduled airlines leave it to the budget carriers to provide
the short-haul connections for their long-haul services, Spohr
said this was not Lufthansa's strategy. Instead the German
carrier wanted to ensure it provided a premium service for its
hubs in Frankfurt and Munich, where it still operates short-haul
flights under the Lufthansa brand.
"We don't want to change that, but as Europe's largest
airline it never hurts to have talks with successful rivals," he
added.
