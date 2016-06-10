BERLIN, June 10 Eurowings, the budget unit of carrier Lufthansa, is expecting to make a profit in 2017 following losses in 2016 due to the costs of expanding the operation, the unit's Chief Financial Officer said on Friday.

Lufthansa has set up Eurowings to address the market for direct flights serving mainly price sensitive leisure travellers, in response to low-cost carriers such as Ryanair and easyJet taking share on short-haul routes.

"We expect a constant increase in adjusted earnings before interest and tax over the next years," Joerg Beissel told investors at a presentation on Friday.

He said Eurowings also aimed to bring unit costs down by 28 percent by 2020 compared to 2015 and was working to increase the productivity of its fleet, where each plane flies on average around 9.8 hours a day. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)