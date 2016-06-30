BERLIN, June 30 Lufthansa's Eurowings
low-cost unit is weighing up flying from Munich, a hub for
Lufthansa-branded flights, an executive has told a German
magazine, as the overall group looks to defend its market share
against rival budget airlines.
"We're speaking about it internally. It's an option for
2017," Karl Ulrich Garnadt, Lufthansa group board member
responsible for Eurowings, was quoted as saying by
WirtschaftsWoche.
Munich has traditionally been used by Lufthansa as a hub for
long-haul flights and serving business travel demand from
southern Germany.
Transavia, a unit of Air France-KLM, became the
first low-cost carrier to set up a base in Munich this year,
while easyJet already flies to the airport and Ryanair
has also been looking at it, although the airport's boss
has said slots at peak times are hard to come by.
Eurowings says it doesn't see itself as competing against
the Lufthansa brand, but instead providing flights for more
price-sensitive customers who otherwise may not chose to fly at
all.
"We see ourselves as a defence line for the Lufthansa group
... We don't fly against Frankfurt and Munich but against the
competition and we're trying to prevent the competition from
getting bigger," Eurowings chief commercial officer Oliver
Wagner told investors earlier this month.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)