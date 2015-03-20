UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, March 20 Lufthansa has won a commitment from travel group TUI to book seats for a "substantial portion" of tourists travelling to faraway places on the German airline's new long-haul budget carrier Eurowings, a German newspaper reported.
Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung, which quoted industry sources, said on Friday the agreement between Lufthansa and TUI was to run for at least three years. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources