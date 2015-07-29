By Victoria Bryan
| BERLIN, July 29
BERLIN, July 29 Lufthansa is about to
take a bold step to boost profits by charging a fee for tickets
booked through third parties, hoping new technology and greater
price transparency will allow it to retain customers where
others have failed.
The 16 euro surcharge from Sept. 1, is risky, given that the
German airline sells around 70 percent of its tickets via third
party channels using global distribution systems (GDS) from
providers such as Amadeus, Travelport and
Sabre.
Lufthansa, Europe's largest aviation group, says the move
will save it over 100 million euros ($110 million) a year and
will allow it to have more control over its prices as it battles
to maintain profits in the face of tough competition.
Travel agents have threatened legal action and GDS providers
described the move as a negotiating tactic. CEO Carsten Spohr,
however, told journalists last month the time was ripe for an
industry shake-up when it comes to GDS and that technology
advances meant Lufthansa's push would work.
The airline, whose Lufthansa brand gets around half of its
revenues from business class and first class tickets, has signed
up to Concur's TripLink, a product that allows business
travellers to book tickets at their discounted corporate rate
directly via Lufthansa's own website.
"If Lufthansa succeeds in providing a seamless booking
platform, which not only retains but also helps to expand its
customer base, one can expect a very successful outcome from
this radical change," Euromonitor senior travel analyst Nadejda
Popova said.
Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Ruxandra Haradau-Doeser added that
16 euros was not much extra to pay compared to the price of a
business class or long-haul ticket.
Possible losses on the short-haul would be compensated by
the additional income from the fee and the fact that more
customers will book directly with Lufthansa, she said.
UNHAPPY RELATIONSHIP
Airlines have a tense relationship with the GDS providers,
which typically achieve much higher profit margins than the
airlines whose tickets they help to distribute. Previous
attempts to bypass them and send customers to their own booking
systems have usually ended in airlines losing customers and then
backtracking.
Ironically, it was the airlines themselves that created the
GDS industry - Sabre was developed by American Airlines and IBM
with the first installation in 1960, while Lufthansa set up
Amadeus with Iberia, Air France and SAS
in 1987.
Back in 2010 and 2011, American had a high-profile spat with
Sabre and airline ticket sellers, just before it went bankrupt.
Ryanair also tried to spurn GDS contracts but reversed
that decision when it wanted to entice more business trade.
"I understand why they are doing this. But this is giving us
an opportunity because we are available on all the platforms,"
Ryanair Finance Chief Neil Sorahan said on Monday.
Lufthansa had a dispute with Amadeus in 2008 when the
airline levied a surcharge on travel agents who booked using the
Amadeus systems. That was resolved after two years, and an
agreement with no surcharges was signed.
"There have been arguments before but airlines came back to
the GDS because they lost market share. I think we'll see the
same thing happen here," said Michael Gierse, a fund manager at
shareholder Union Investment.
In an open letter to Lufthansa this month, German business
travel association VDR warned that close to 70 percent of
corporate travel buyers it surveyed either planned to avoid or
were considering avoiding Lufthansa because of the new charge.
The ECTAA, representing European travel agents' and tour
operators' associations, on Friday filed a formal complaint
against the plan, saying it breached EU rules on the use of
computerised reservation systems.
Analysts will be looking out for signs of any impact on
forward bookings when Lufthansa reports results on Thursday.
($1 = 0.9051 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Additional reporting by Conor
Humphries, Jeffrey Dastin and Klaus Lauer; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)