Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
Sept 18 Deutsche Lufthansa looks poised to place an order for up to 34 revamped Boeing 777-9X passenger planes as part of a fleet overhaul to be unveiled on Thursday, two people familiar with the matter said.
The provisional order, which can only be completed when Boeing formally decides to build the proposed 406-seat twinjet, includes both firm orders and options, they said on Wednesday.
One of the people said the deal pencilled in firm orders for 20 aircraft, with options making up the remaining 14.
If confirmed, the core part of the order could be worth $7 billion, based on estimates of the list price of the enhanced 777-9X, whose new wings and engines are expected to fetch a premium over Boeing's largest existing twinjet, the 777-300ER.
Industry sources have said the renewal of Lufthansa's long-haul fleet is also likely to include an order for 20-25 Airbus A350-900s, also worth up to $7 billion at list prices.
Lufthansa and Boeing declined to comment ahead of a news conference called by the airline for Thursday.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.