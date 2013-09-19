BRIEF-Parkland Fuel Qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Parkland fuel corporation reports record q4 and 2016 results and announces 2017 guidance
FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Deutsche Lufthansa said that in addition to its order of 59 Airbus and Boeing wide-body jets it has options to purchase another 60 planes.
On top of 34 firm orders for Boeing 777-9X aircraft the German carriers has options to buy 30 more, head of fleet management Nico Buchholz told journalists at a press conference on Thursday.
He added that firm orders for 25 Airbus A350-900 planes could be increased by a further 30 aircraft.
* Canyon reports fourth quarter and 2016 results and provides update on capital program
* Cara reports q4 2016 and 2016 year end results and updates 3 year transformation