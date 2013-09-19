FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Deutsche Lufthansa said that in addition to its order of 59 Airbus and Boeing wide-body jets it has options to purchase another 60 planes.

On top of 34 firm orders for Boeing 777-9X aircraft the German carriers has options to buy 30 more, head of fleet management Nico Buchholz told journalists at a press conference on Thursday.

He added that firm orders for 25 Airbus A350-900 planes could be increased by a further 30 aircraft.