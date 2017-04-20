BRIEF-Ninestar says stakes in three tech firms have been transferred to co
* Says 51 percent stake in three tech firms have been transferred to co respectively
FRANKFURT, April 20 Lufthansa is suffering computer problems preventing it from boarding passengers, staff at Frankfurt airport said on Thursday.
A gate agent in Frankfurt announced the airline was having "a computer system breakdown worldwide," a Reuters reporter at the scene said.
Some North America carriers have in recent months had to ground flights as a result of computer glitches but such instances have been rare in Europe.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Says 51 percent stake in three tech firms have been transferred to co respectively
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.250044 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2.000354 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 19
June 15 Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd :