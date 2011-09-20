* No longer sees improvement on 2010 operating result

By Victoria Bryan

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 German airline Lufthansa no longer expects to improve on last year's operating profit as economic uncertainties stack up and after its passenger airlines unit had a weaker than expected August.

"As viewed currently, the target of a further increase on the previous year's figure no longer appears to be achievable," the company said in a brief statement on Tuesday.

While the number of people travelling by plane is forecast to rise 5 percent a year over the next 10 years, the airline industry has been hit hard by the uprisings in North Africa, a tsunami in Japan and the soaring cost of jet fuel.

Added to this are increasing fears of economic slowdown. Industry body IATA earlier on Tuesday forecast a 29 percent fall in airlines' 2012 profit on the back of a weak global economy and stubbornly high jet fuel prices. .

Lufthansa said this economic uncertainty had prompted it to alter its view on expected booking trends.

Lufthansa generated an operating profit of 876 million euros ($1.19 billion) last year.

Analysts on average had been expecting profit of 1.04 billion euros for 2011, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine, which gives greater weight to top-rated analysts. Estimates had ranged from 856 million euros to 1.07 billion.

The airline said it now expects profit at the upper end of the range, in the hundreds of millions.

Lufthansa's shares were down 5.8 percent to 10.17 euros at 1240 GMT, making them the heaviest faller on Germany's blue-chip DAX index .

"In past remarks, the company has prepared the market for such a move. Still, a profit warning is never a good thing," a trader said.

Shares in other airlines also dropped, with Air France-KLM down 3 percent and IAG , comprising British Airways and Iberia, down 1.5 percent.

The cost of insuring 5-year debt in Lufthansa against default increased by 10 basis points after the announcement, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

CAPACITY CUT

The passenger airlines unit includes Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, bmi, Germanwings and Swiss.

Bmi has been hurt particularly hard by the loss of business in the Middle East and North Africa, and reported a 9 percent drop in sales for August.

Lufthansa had put the unit on the block, whilst insisting it is working to turn around bmi. Parties interested in bmi, whose main attraction is its slots at London Heathrow, include IAG and Virgin .

Lufthansa said on Tuesday it would further reduce scheduled capacities on its winter timetable.

The company said in July it was scaling back plans to increase capacity this winter after soaring fuel costs led to lower-than-expected profits in the first six months of the year.

($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and David Hulmes)