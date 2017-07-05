BRIEF-Swiss Finance & Property Investment completes capital increase
* SAYS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED CAPITAL INCREASE ANNOUNCED ON JUNE 21, 2017
FRANKFURT, July 5 An agreement signed by Lufthansa and Frankfurt airport operator Fraport on Wednesday will lower the German flagship carrier's costs by a low double-digit million euro amount, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Spokespeople for Lufthansa and Fraport declined to comment.
Lufthansa has been discussing costs at Frankfurt airport since the airport operator last year signed a deal with Ryanair that gives the Irish low cost carrier discounts on fees for new routes started in 2017, which Lufthansa said disadvantaged it.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
ZURICH, July 6 Online pharmacy Zur Rose Group's shares opened at 151 Swiss francs and then rose 11 percent on their first trading day at SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich on Thurday, well above the issue price of 140 Swiss francs.
ZURICH, July 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening broadly unchanged at 8,950 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .