BERLIN, July 5 Lufthansa and Frankfurt airport operator Fraport have signed a deal on cost savings, meaning Lufthansa will grow its business at its main hub, the two companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The two said they would lower costs by better using current infrastructure at the airport and working on better advance planning of traffic.

Lufthansa has been discussing fees and costs at Frankfurt airport since the airport operator last year signed a deal with Ryanair that gives the Irish low cost carrier discounts on new routes, which Lufthansa said disadvantaged it. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)