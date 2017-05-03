BERLIN May 3 Lufthansa and airport operator Fraport said they have made progress in talks over fees at Lufthansa's main hub in Frankfurt, after a deal by Fraport with low cost carrier Ryanair led to demands from Lufthansa for lower fees.

Lufthansa group is the largest carrier at Frankfurt airport, Germany's biggest hub, with a market share of around 60 percent. It is also Fraport's third biggest shareholder with a stake of over 8 percent.

The two said on Wednesday they would strengthen their partnership to make better use of infrastructure and lower costs, plus look at new joint projects to seek new sources of income, without providing further details.

Fraport shares briefly touched a record high of 73.78 euros ($80.51) after the statement and were trading 0.2 percent higher at 73.41 euros at 1436 GMT. ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Edward Taylor)