BERLIN May 3 Lufthansa and airport
operator Fraport said they have made progress in talks
over fees at Lufthansa's main hub in Frankfurt, after a deal by
Fraport with low cost carrier Ryanair led to demands
from Lufthansa for lower fees.
Lufthansa group is the largest carrier at Frankfurt airport,
Germany's biggest hub, with a market share of around 60 percent.
It is also Fraport's third biggest shareholder with a stake of
over 8 percent.
The two said on Wednesday they would strengthen their
partnership to make better use of infrastructure and lower
costs, plus look at new joint projects to seek new sources of
income, without providing further details.
Fraport shares briefly touched a record high of 73.78 euros
($80.51) after the statement and were trading 0.2 percent higher
at 73.41 euros at 1436 GMT.
($1 = 0.9164 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Edward Taylor)