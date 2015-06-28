FRANKFURT, June 28 Deutsche Lufthansa plans to make offers of compensation in the coming days to the families of those killed in the crash of a Germanwings jet in the French Alps in late March, a spokesman for the airline said on Sunday.

Germany's biggest airline has already paid immediate financial assistance of up to 50,000 euros per victim in the crash, in which 150 people were killed. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen,; Writing by Jonathan Gould, editing by William Hardy)