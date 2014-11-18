BERLIN Nov 18 IBM has won an
outsourcing contract from Germany's Lufthansa worth 1
billion euros ($1.25 billion) that will see the U.S. company
take over the airline's information technology infrastructure
services division and staff.
The move is part of plans by Lufthansa to restructure and
cut costs as it seeks to compete with fast-growing rivals in
both Europe and the Gulf.
Under the seven-year deal, IBM said it will make the
airline's IT processes more efficient, such as moving it more
towards cloud computing, saving Lufthansa around 70 million
euros a year.
Around 1,400 Lufthansa Systems employees will transfer to
IBM as part of the deal, which was first outlined in October.
The deal is subject to approval by antitrust authorities and
the Lufthansa supervisory board.
(1 US dollar = 0.8008 euro)
