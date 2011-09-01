FRANKFURT, Sept 1 German carrier Lufthansa is on
track to achieve 1 billion euros ($1.44 billion) of cost cuts
in its passenger business by the end of 2011, board member
Stefan Lauer said.
The Climb 2011 cost-cutting programme was one of the first
big projects initiated by chief executive Christoph Franz when
he joined the board.
Lauer also said at an event in Frankfurt on Wednesday that
naming industry veteran Jaan Albrecht to steer Austrian Airlines
was a clear sign Lufthansa was committed to the loss-making
airline.
Lufthansa named Star Alliance head Albrecht, who began his
career as a pilot in 1973, to lead Austrian on Wednesday. It had
been looking for a new CEO for the airline since Thierry
Antinori left in March, days before he was due to take up the
post.
"He has perfect experience in integrating companies and this
is a clear indication that our target is unchanged for full
integration of Austrian Airlines," Lauer said.
His comment come after Austrian last month backtracked on
its target to achieve a positive operating result for 2011.
Lauer said bmi was a different case however, and that
seeking a partner was one option being explored.
($1 = 0.695 euro)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Dan Lalor)