* For more Reuters BUY OR SELL stories click on BUYSELL/

* Bears says demand, earnings look vulnerable

* Bulls say Lufthansa started cost-cutting early

By Victoria Bryan

FRANKFURT, Dec 8 The forecast for the world's airlines is becoming increasingly gloomy, with industry body IATA on Wednesday warning they could face combined losses of over $8 billion next year if Europe fails to bring its debt crisis under control.

Lufthansa, Europe's second-largest airline by market value, has already downgraded profit expectations this year, announced plans to freeze some investments and is reducing the number of seats it offers in response to a drop in bookings.

Airlines stocks may seem like a risky move, given an array of knocks over the past few years, from the financial crisis to exorbitant oil prices, the ash cloud and the Arab Spring. But is Lufthansa worth a punt?

Of the 33 analysts covering the stock, 13 rate Lufthansa as "buy", 17 as "hold" and 3 as "sell", according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

SELL

Broker Metzler downgraded its recommendation for Lufthansa to "sell" from "buy" following IATA's announcement.

"Earnings look vulnerable as demand, pricing and mix have started to deteriorate and should continue to do so in the first months of 2012," Metzler analyst Juergen Pieper wrote in a note to clients.

Pieper also said Lufthansa shares look slightly overpriced based on expected earnings and cashflow of the next 2-3 years.

Lufthansa shares currently trade at 14.9 times 12-month forward earnings, compared with 27.3 for IAG and 11.2 for Ryanair.

Earnings per share are projected to fall to 0.79 euros in 2011, 0.51 in 2012 and 0.61 in 2013, according to StarMine.

Lufthansa's earnings could also take a hit from the night flight ban introduced at its home hub of Frankfurt in October.

The ban especially hurts its freight operations, and the Lufthansa Cargo finance chief said last week the airline could lose about 40 million euros ($54 million) a year were the ban to be made permanent.

BUY

Many analysts, though, point to Lufthansa's swift reaction to the downturn and say it is better placed than rival Air France-KLM, which is currently working on a recovery plan under new management to end its losses.

Along with cutting costs, Lufthansa finally looks set to offload loss-making British unit bmi, which it was unable to turn around, striking a deal with British Airways owner IAG .

"In our opinion, Lufthansa is strategically well placed. It has reacted early to economic weaknesses and has a solid base in Germany," LBBW analysts said, confirming a "buy" recommendation.

Lufthansa should also benefit from a new runway at its Frankfurt base, Bankhaus Lampe's Sebastian Hein said.

JP Morgan analysts, meanwhile, said they expect premium traffic to outperform in 2012 and therefore prefer legacy carriers like IAG, Lufthansa and Air France-KLM.

"We expect the downturn in 2012 to be much more balanced between corporates and consumers than was the case in 2008/09." ($1 = 0.7468 euros) (Additional reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)