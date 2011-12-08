* For more Reuters BUY OR SELL stories click on BUYSELL/
* Bears says demand, earnings look vulnerable
* Bulls say Lufthansa started cost-cutting early
By Victoria Bryan
FRANKFURT, Dec 8 The forecast for the
world's airlines is becoming increasingly gloomy, with industry
body IATA on Wednesday warning they could face combined losses
of over $8 billion next year if Europe fails to bring its debt
crisis under control.
Lufthansa, Europe's second-largest airline by
market value, has already downgraded profit expectations this
year, announced plans to freeze some investments and is reducing
the number of seats it offers in response to a drop in bookings.
Airlines stocks may seem like a risky move, given an array
of knocks over the past few years, from the financial crisis to
exorbitant oil prices, the ash cloud and the Arab Spring. But is
Lufthansa worth a punt?
Of the 33 analysts covering the stock, 13 rate Lufthansa as
"buy", 17 as "hold" and 3 as "sell", according to Thomson
Reuters Starmine.
SELL
Broker Metzler downgraded its recommendation for Lufthansa
to "sell" from "buy" following IATA's announcement.
"Earnings look vulnerable as demand, pricing and mix have
started to deteriorate and should continue to do so in the first
months of 2012," Metzler analyst Juergen Pieper wrote in a note
to clients.
Pieper also said Lufthansa shares look slightly overpriced
based on expected earnings and cashflow of the next 2-3 years.
Lufthansa shares currently trade at 14.9 times 12-month
forward earnings, compared with 27.3 for IAG and 11.2
for Ryanair.
Earnings per share are projected to fall to 0.79 euros in
2011, 0.51 in 2012 and 0.61 in 2013, according to StarMine.
Lufthansa's earnings could also take a hit from the night
flight ban introduced at its home hub of Frankfurt in October.
The ban especially hurts its freight operations, and the
Lufthansa Cargo finance chief said last week the airline could
lose about 40 million euros ($54 million) a year were the ban to
be made permanent.
BUY
Many analysts, though, point to Lufthansa's swift reaction
to the downturn and say it is better placed than rival Air
France-KLM, which is currently working on a recovery
plan under new management to end its losses.
Along with cutting costs, Lufthansa finally looks set to
offload loss-making British unit bmi, which it was unable to
turn around, striking a deal with British Airways owner IAG
.
"In our opinion, Lufthansa is strategically well placed. It
has reacted early to economic weaknesses and has a solid base in
Germany," LBBW analysts said, confirming a "buy" recommendation.
Lufthansa should also benefit from a new runway at its
Frankfurt base, Bankhaus Lampe's Sebastian Hein said.
JP Morgan analysts, meanwhile, said they expect premium
traffic to outperform in 2012 and therefore prefer legacy
carriers like IAG, Lufthansa and Air France-KLM.
"We expect the downturn in 2012 to be much more balanced
between corporates and consumers than was the case in 2008/09."
