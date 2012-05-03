* Says has to reorganise administrative functions
* Q1 operating loss more than doubles to 381 mln euros
* Affirms outlook, excluding restructuring costs
* Shares up 0.3 percent, underperforming blue chips
FRANKFURT, May 3 Deutsche Lufthansa,
Germany's biggest airline, announced plans to slash 3,500
administrative jobs around the world as it tries to offset
soaring fuel costs and fierce competition in Europe to return to
profitability.
"We can only safeguard jobs for the long term and create new
openings if we reorganise the administrative functions and
accept job losses now," Chief Executive Christoph Franz said in
a statement on Thursday.
Lufthansa, which has a workforce of about 117,000 people
worldwide, fared better in the global economic crisis than peers
such as Air France-KLM and British Airways,
but CEO Franz said the airline needs to radically cut costs to
remain competitive.
The airline added about 2,500 of the planned job losses will
be in Germany.
He has vowed to improve results by 1.5 billion euros ($2.0
billion) by the end of 2014 as rocketing jet fuel prices, a weak
global economy and competition for passengers with fast-growing
low-cost carriers and Middle East airlines squeeze margins.
Lufthansa's move came as Scandinavian airline SAS
blamed high fuel prices for a quarterly loss that was more than
twice as large as analysts had forecast, and Irish airline Aer
Lingus' said performance in April was lower than
expected.
At the same time, Danish no-frills airline Cimber Sterling
said it has declared bankruptcy after its owners
finally pulled their financial support.
PRICEY KEROSENE
Lufthansa's first-quarter operating loss more than doubled
to 381 million euros, missing a consensus forecast of a 289
million euros loss as the average kerosene price rose 9 percent
year-on-year.
The carrier expects to spend 7.5 billion euros on fuel this
year, eating up about a quarter of its 2012 revenues.
Shares in Lufthansa were up 0.3 percent at 9.931 euros by
0757 GMT, underperforming a 0.8 percent gain by the German
blue-chip index.
The carrier said it still sees its 2012 operating profit
declining to a figure in the mid-hundreds of millions of euros,
but said that target excluded possible costs related to the
cost-cutting programme.
In addition to job cuts, which will help lower
administrative costs by about a quarter, Lufthansa will bundle
some procurement, restructure its Austrian unit and boost
cooperation between its main Lufthansa brand and low-cost
carrier Germanwings.
It has also cut its capacity expansion plans again, saying
it now planned to offer only 1 percent more seats this year,
compared with previous plans to add 2 percent capacity.
($1=0.7603 euros)
