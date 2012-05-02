FRANKFURT May 2 Deutsche Lufthansa, Germany's biggest airline, reported a bigger than expected first-quarter loss on Wednesday, citing soaring fuel costs.

The operating loss for the first three months of the year widened to 381 million euros ($501.1 million) from 169 million a year earlier and missed a consensus forecast of a 289 million euro loss.

Lufthansa, which is due to publish its full earnings report on Thursday, said it sees 2012 operating profit reaching a medium three-digit million euro amount, excluding possible costs related to a group-wide cost-cutting programme. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)