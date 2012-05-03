FRANKFURT May 3 Deutsche Lufthansa,
Germany's biggest airline, announced plans to slash 3,500
administrative jobs around the world as it tries to return to
profitability.
"We can only safeguard jobs for the long term and create new
openings if we reorganise the administrative functions and
accept job losses now," Chief Executive Christoph Franz said in
a statement on Thursday.
Lufthansa has vowed to cut costs to improve results by 1.5
billion euros ($2.0 billion) by the end of 2014 to cope with
high fuel prices, fierce competition from low-cost carriers and
Middle East airlines and a weak European economy.
The news comes a day after Lufthansa reported a
first-quarter operating loss that more than doubled to 381
million euros, missing a consensus forecast of a 289 million
euro loss.
It said it still sees 2012 operating profit declining to a
figure in the mid-hundreds of millions of euros, which excludes
possible costs related to the cost-cutting programme.
