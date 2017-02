FRANKFURT May 7 Deutsche Lufthansa named Simone Menne as new chief financial officer on Monday, appointing the first female CFO at a German blue-chip company and picking a company insider to replace Stephan Gemkow.

Menne will assume office on July 1, Germany's biggest airline said a day ahead of its annual shareholders' meeting.

She was previously finance chief of British airline bmi, which Lufthansa recently sold to British Airways and Iberia owner IAG. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)