FRANKFURT May 8 Deutsche Lufthansa
said it was in talks with Tegel airport in Berlin to secure more
slots following news that the opening of a new airport in
Germany's capital will be delayed.
"We want to stick with our planned expansion of flights from
Berlin," a spokesman for Germany's biggest airlines said in a
statement on Tuesday.
The airport operator said earlier the opening of Berlin's
new airport, scheduled for June 3, will be delayed until after
the summer due to problems with fire safety.
Lufthansa has said it plans to increase fourfold the
non-stop routes to European and Middle Eastern destinations its
main carrier offers from Berlin.
"We have noticed in test runs over the past days and weeks
that there is still need for action on many matters. It is
important for us that smooth flight operations can be ensured at
the new airport," the spokesman for Lufthansa said.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)