(Verdi corrects employees affected in first paragraph to 33,000
not 50,000 as UFO cabin personnel union rejected the deal)
FRANKFURT Jan 26 German services union
Verdi said on Thursday that airline Lufthansa agreed
to raise the wages of about 33,000 workers represented by the
union by 3.5 percent.
The agreement, which applies to the company's workers on the
ground as well as to Lufthansa Systems, Lufthansa Technik and
Lufthansa Cargo units, retroactively takes effect from Jan. 1
and will run for 13 months.
Employees of the catering business LSG, which has just been
restructured, will receive only a one-time payment of 250 euros
each.
When talks started earlier this month, Verdi demanded a 6.1
percent pay increase for the next 12 months.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)