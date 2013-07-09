FRANKFURT, July 9 An investor has placed 6.5 million shares in Deutsche Lufthansa, equivalent to a 1.4 percent stake, Germany's leading airline said on Tuesday.

A person familiar with the transaction earlier said an unidentified institutional investor placed the shares at 15 euros apiece.

Credit Suisse, which organised the sale, declined to comment.

Shares in Lufthansa lost 0.7 percent to 15.22 euros in early trading, lagging a 1 percent rise in Germany's blue-chip index DAX. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Martin Zwiebelberg and Maria Sheahan)