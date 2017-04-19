DUBAI, April 19 Lufthansa is in talks
with Iran Air over providing catering, maintenance and pilot
training services as it seeks to take advantage of new business
opportunities in the country, executives from the German carrier
said on Wednesday.
"We are in very, very intense discussions, actually almost
on a weekly basis," Lufthansa Group's regional director for
Gulf, Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Karsten Zang, said at an
event in Dubai.
He said any agreement could take time though given the
upcoming elections in Iran in May.
"We are talking with Iran Air because their new aircraft is
coming. They need training, of course, and we have the
experience in all of these fields but we can't give timelines,"
he added.
Lufthansa last year agreed a limited code share deal with
Etihad and in February strengthened the cooperation with a
catering deal and a tentative plan to look at cooperation on
maintenance.
Lufthansa sales executive Heike Birlenbach said the two were
discussing the next steps on the maintenance memorandum of
understanding, though no timeline had been set.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by Michelle Martin)