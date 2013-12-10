JERUSALEM Dec 10 Lufthansa plans to boost capacity on routes between Germany and Israel next year to meet rising demand and as an open skies agreement takes effect.

Beginning in March, the carrier will add three weekly flights between Frankfurt and Tel Aviv and three more on its Munich route using 190-seat Airbus A321 aircraft, Lufthansa said on Tuesday.

In all, Lufthansa aims for 27 weekly flights to and from Germany - 17 on its Frankfurt route, eight on its Munich route and two on its Berlin route.

"Now, with the 'open skies' agreement between the European Union and Israel, Lufthansa can offer business passengers and tourists a wider range of connecting flights to destinations all over the world," Karsten Zang, the airline's head of Israeli operations, said in a statement.

The Israel-Europe open skies deal starts to go into effect in April and the relaxation of restrictions and quotas on flights between Israel and EU countries is expected to increase competition.

Lufthansa spokesman Tal Muscal said more frequencies might be added in 2015, with an aim for three flights a day between Frankfurt and Tel Aviv. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)