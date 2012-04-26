* German paper says Lufthansa to cut 3,000 admin jobs

* Paper says half of jobs to be cut are in Frankfurt

* Lufthansa says still evaluating possible job cuts

* Paper says Lufthansa to drop Germanwings brand

* Lufthansa shares up 0.4 pct in Frankfurt trading (Adds report on Germanwings, details)

FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Lufthansa AG said it was still evaluating how many jobs it would cut in a cost-reduction programme, in response to a report that Germany's biggest airline plans to axe about 3,000 administrative jobs.

German mass-circulation paper Bild earlier reported that Lufthansa planned to cut half of a total of 6,000 administrative jobs around the world, with 1,500 jobs to go in Frankfurt.

The remaining administrative jobs are to be moved to a new business unit, with longer working hours and less pay, the paper said, citing an internal document.

"We always said that we do not explicitly rule out job cuts," a spokesman for Lufthansa said.

Lufthansa aims to cut costs by 1.5 billion euros ($1.98 billion) by the end of 2014 to squeeze profit margins out of a business that is battling high fuel prices, fierce competition of low-cost carriers and Middle East airlines and a weak European economy.

Lufthansa German Airlines, which does not include its Swiss or Austrian Airlines, are to account for almost 1 billion euros of that sum. Lufthansa said on Sunday it could not rule out compulsory redundancies at the unit.

The company has also shifted more European routes from its main Lufthansa brand to low-cost carrier Germanwings.

Daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung said on Thursday there were signs that Lufthansa planned to drop the Germanwings brand altogether. Germanwings was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)