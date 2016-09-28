BERLIN, Sept 28 Germany's second largest carrier Air Berlin said it would halve its fleet under a wide-ranging restructuring that will see it lease up to 40 planes and crew to Lufthansa plus spin off its leisure flights with 35 planes into a separate unit.

Loss-making Air Berlin, part-owned by Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, said the restructuring would result in the loss of 1,200 jobs and leave it with a fleet of 75 aircraft focused on flights from Berlin and Duesseldorf, compared with a fleet of around 140 aircraft at present.

"The new Air Berlin will benefit from a leaner structure and will focus on long-haul and more profitable route from Duesseldorf and Berlin," Chief Executive Stefan Pichler said in a statement.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan. Editing by Jane Merriman)