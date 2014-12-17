FRANKFURT Dec 17 The European Commission said
on Wednesday it had approved the sale of Lufthansa's
IT infrastructure unit to IBM.
Lufthansa was seeking a buyer for the unit, which provides
data centres, networks and telephony, because it requires a high
level of investment and economies of scale, which the airline
could not provide.
"The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition
would not raise competition concerns given the very limited
overlaps between the parties' activities and the presence of
several strong alternative players that would remain active
after the merger," the EU executive said in a statement.
The deal, which was announced on October, will result in a
one-off pre-tax charge of 240 million euros ($299 million) for
Lufthansa. It will allow Lufthansa to reduce its annual IT costs
by around 70 million euros a year.
Under the planned deal, Lufthansa will outsource all its IT
infrastructure services to IBM under a seven-year deal and the
U.S. firm will take over the airline's IT infrastructure
division, currently part of Lufthansa Systems.
The transaction was examined by the European Commission
under the normal merger review procedure.
($1 = 0.8028 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, editing by David Evans)