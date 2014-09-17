FRANKFURT, Sept 17 Lufthansa will
order 25 new Airbus planes worth 2.5 billion euros
($3.24 billion) at list prices to replace older aircraft and cut
fuel costs.
Lufthansa will buy 10 new planes for its Eurowings low-cost
unit and 15 planes for its Swiss International division,
Germany's flagship carrier said on Wednesday.
A further 13 Airbus planes will be transferred from the
Group's total aircraft order volume to Eurowings as it seeks to
expand budget operations to tap into a segment of the market
that it sees as offering strong growth.
(1 US dollar = 0.7718 euro)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Jonathan Gould)