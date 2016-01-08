* Lufthansa sees fuel bill 4.9 bln eur in 2016 vs 5.7 bln
2015
* Sees adj EBIT rising further in 2016
* Still faces challenge of low cost rivals
By Victoria Bryan
BERLIN, Jan 8 Lufthansa said it
expected its fuel bill to be 14 percent lower in 2016 thanks to
falling oil prices, which will help boost its profit next year
after record earnings in 2015.
Oil has dropped around 70 percent since June 2014, touching
levels not seen in over a decade this week, bringing a boon to
airlines because jet fuel is one of their main costs.
Lufthansa expects a fuel bill of 4.9 billion euros ($5.3
billion) in 2016 after 5.7 billion euros in 2015, it said on
Friday in presentation slides.
That and other efforts to reduce costs will help boost
profit in 2016, from expected adjusted earnings before tax and
interest of between 1.75 and 1.95 billion euros in 2015.
Legacy airlines like Lufthansa are under increasing pressure
from fast growing low-cost rivals.
"Many airlines will increasingly get benefits of low fuel as
hedges unwind," independent aviation consultant John Strickland
said. "This will certainly bring into sharp focus areas of high
cost in the legacy airlines such as labour and it comes at a
time when Ryanair is piling on the competitive pressure in
Germany with massively expanded capacity."
Airlines body IATA predicts European airlines will see more
benefit in 2016 from lower fuel prices because hedges made when
the oil price was higher will unwind.
Air France-KLM shares were downgraded to "sell"
from "neutral" by UBS on Friday, with the broker saying that
among other worries, it was concerned that the majority of the
fuel benefit was likely to be given back to consumers in the
form of lower ticket prices.
Lufthansa said on Friday it expected prices to fall again in
2016, partly as it expands the Eurowings low-cost unit, its
response to increasing competition from the likes of Ryanair
and easyJet.
"Ultimately, fares are down to the balance between supply
and demand. No matter which way you look at the oil price and
hedging issue, low cost carriers always have the advantage
because of their lower fares and costs," Jonathan Wober, chief
financial analyst at CAPA-Centre for Aviation, told Reuters.
Lufthansa also said profits would drop in its maintenance
and catering divisions, though did not provide further details.
Brokerage Kepler Cheuvreux estimates an operating result of
2.1 billion euros in 2015, which it says is 15 percent above
consensus expectations, and 2.23 billion euros in 2016, or 19
percent above consensus expectations.
Lufthansa is due to report 2015 results on March 17, at
which point it is expected to provide a more detailed outlook
for the current year.
($1 = 0.9174 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Additional reporting by Peter
Maushagen; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)