FRANKFURT, July 4 Lufthansa is still
aiming to achieve profits before interest and tax of slightly
over 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) this year, even though
Britain's vote to leave the European Union could impact
econommic growth in Europe, the German airline group's chief
executive said on Monday.
Rival IAG, which owns British Airways, lowered its
profit target for 2016 on June 24, saying it expected weaker
business travel demand as a result of the uncertainty caused by
the vote.
But Lufthansa has not seen any changes to travel in the week
following the vote, Carsten Spohr told journalists in Frankfurt.
"We had a buffer from the first few months of the year, so
even if we have some weaker months, our guidance remains the
same," Spohr said.
($1 = 0.8978 euros)
