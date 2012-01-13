FRANKFURT Jan 13 Germany's largest
airline Lufthansa starts tricky wage talks with labour
unions in Germany on Friday, just as its employees brace for a
further round of cost savings measures.
The airline last month said it will launch a new
cost-cutting programme this year as high fuel prices, weak
consumer confidence in Europe and additional charges from an EU
emissions trading scheme conspire to make 2012 tough.
While rival Air France-KLM on Thursday evening
announced a pay freeze for French staff, German trade union
ver.di is demanding a 6.1 percent pay increase for 50,000
Lufthansa employees in Germany for the next 12 months.
A ver.di spokeswoman also said the union rejected plans from
Lufthansa for longer working hours.
Lufthansa, which has already said it will offer fewer seats
next summer due to falling demand, has not yet commented on the
pay demands.
"I am confident that every Lufthansa employee knows that the
company must continue to develop and change," Lufthansa Chief
Executive Christoph Franz was cited as saying in an employee
magazine.
The full details of the cost-cutting programme are due to be
announced in the first quarter.
Lufthansa has already angered unions by announcing plans to
use temporary staff as cabin crew.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen and Victoria Bryan)