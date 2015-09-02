* Union VC says Lufthansa rejected offer of concessions
* Says could call for strikes at any time
* Strikes could hit Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo, Germanwings
* CEO says has to pay the cost of restructuring company
(Adds comment from cabin crew union)
By Maria Sheahan and Angelika Gruber
FRANKFURT/VIENNA, Sept 2 Lufthansa's
chief executive defended the German airline's hard line on
strikes on Wednesday after pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit
(VC) threatened further walkouts in an row over retirement
benefits and cost cuts.
VC said earlier the German flag carrier had rejected its
offer of concessions in a long-running dispute that has seen a
dozen strikes over the last 18 months and cost the airline
hundreds of millions of euros.
Walkouts could start any time and could hit Lufthansa, its
cargo arm Lufthansa Cargo and its budget carrier Germanwings, VC
said in a statement.
"If strikes are the price to pay to make Lufthansa fit for
the future, then we must pay it," Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr
told journalists on the sidelines of a conference in Vienna.
Lufthansa is grappling with an increased pension deficit
against the backdrop of low interest rates. It says it needs to
cut costs to halt a loss of market share to low-cost carriers in
Europe and more nimble competitors such as Turkish Airlines
and Emirates on long-haul
routes.
"We have not yet reached the same conclusion as to how
Lufthansa must be structured in order to deal with the rivals
who are knocking on our door and threatening to bring a new wave
of low-cost flights to Germany and Austria," Spohr said.
Cabin crew union UFO, itself in pay discussions, took the
unusual step of speaking out on the row, saying there was too
much at stake to stay silent. It called for the two sides to
resume talks and reach a solution.
"The unresolved conflict has already resulted in units
shrinking and jobs being lost," Uwe Hien, in charge of pay
policy at UFO, said in a statement.
The pilots had offered concessions in a bid to end the
dispute, including agreeing to an increase in the average
retirement age and lowering costs.
However, they had also wanted the new Eurowings budget
carrier to be based in Germany, rather than Austria, so that
pilots could join German collective labour agreements, which
industry experts had said was likely to be a sticking point.
VC said on Wednesday Lufthansa's stance "shows that it's not
about market conditions for Lufthansa, but rather about
abandoning collective agreements and outsourcing jobs".
Lufthansa denied it had turned down the offer, saying it had
proposed working groups to discuss the outstanding points. A
spokesman said Lufthansa hoped talks could resume and that only
its rivals would benefit from more strikes.
