FRANKFURT Feb 18 Germany's Lufthansa
is looking at options for simplifying the way it runs its
airlines, including the removal of a layer of management and
centralising functions such as network planning, currently done
by its individual airlines, a source familiar with the situation
said on Wednesday.
The group is working on the plans with consulting firm
McKinsey and aims to implement the changes in the second half of
the year, the source said.
Lufthansa, which includes Germanwings, Austrian Airlines and
Swiss, is in the midst of restructuring and tough negotiations
with staff, part of efforts to cut costs to compete with
low-cost carriers and fast-expanding rivals such as Emirates
and Turkish Airlines.
The plans were reported earlier on Wednesday by Manager
Magazin, which also said Lufthansa was planning to introduce a
management board position that covers its Eurowings arm, the
regional airline that it is expanding into a new low-cost
airline.
The magazine said it was not yet clear how many jobs could
be lost as a result of the streamlining.
Lufthansa said it was looking at organisational structures
but declined to provide details.
