UPDATE 1-Spain's Banco Sabadell 2016 net profit stalls on mortgage charges
* Q4 net profit 64 mln, sets aside 130 mln euros in provisions
FRANKFURT Nov 2 Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair said move to add a base at Frankfurt, Europe's fourth-biggest airport, was not motivated by Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
"This is not to do with Brexit," Ryanair Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs told journalists at a news conference.
"But we're now planning for a period of uncertainty," he added. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Q4 net profit 64 mln, sets aside 130 mln euros in provisions
LONDON, Jan 27 Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco has agreed to buy leading wholesaler Booker for 3.7 billion pounds ($4.64 billion), reasserting its dominance with a bold move into the faster-growing restaurant and pubs market.
LONDON, Jan 27 BT boss Gavin Patterson said an Italian accounting scandal that has convulsed the telecoms group was now under control as he sought to reassure investors who were, he added, rightly angry at one of Britain's biggest companies.