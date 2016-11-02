FRANKFURT Nov 2 Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair said move to add a base at Frankfurt, Europe's fourth-biggest airport, was not motivated by Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

"This is not to do with Brexit," Ryanair Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs told journalists at a news conference.

"But we're now planning for a period of uncertainty," he added. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)