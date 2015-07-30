BERLIN, July 30 Lufthansa believes
other airlines will follow its strategy of imposing a fee on
bookings made via third-party sites, part of plans to try to
direct more customers to its own website and offer them
tailor-made tickets, it said on Thursday.
Lufthansa will impose a 16 euro surcharge on bookings made
using global distribution systems (GDS) from Sept 1. It is seen
as a risky move, given that the German airline sells around 70
percent of its tickets via third party channels using GDSs from
providers such as Amadeus, Travelport and
Sabre.
Chief Financial Officer Simone Menne said the step was
primarily aimed at being able to offer customers tailor-made
products, an aspect that was not covered by GDS providers.
Other airlines have previously tried to bypass the GDS
providers without much success, but Lufthansa feels its attempt
can work this time.
"What we are hearing from the industry is that other
airlines view this as very promising," Lufthansa Chief Financial
Officer Simone Menne told journalists after the group reported
second-quarter results.
"It's a first step and I believe others will follow."
Menne said the group had not seen any effect on forward
bookings as a result and that the charge would likely not have
an impact on revenue, with the loss of passengers in some areas
being compensated by higher sales in others.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)